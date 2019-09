WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be a public memorial ceremony to mark the anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The memorial will be held Thursday at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Family members of those killed in the attacks will participate.

The names of all 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

The ceremony at Sherwood Island is held early each year since the attacks so family members can attend the annual service in New York City on September 11th.