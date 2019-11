BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police responded to a shooting that left one person injured overnight Friday.

Officials say it happened on Davis Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital for at least one gunshot wound, according to police. No word on his condition.

The cause of the shooting is not known at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

