Shots fired in Bridgeport home prompt police response

BIRDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police responded to a home on Carroll Avenue Tuesday night where reported shots were fired inside.

Around 6:10 p.m., a resident of Carroll Avenue fired gun shots from the home. Upon police arrival, officers heard gun shots and requested assistance from additional units.

Police said a perimeter was established and neighboring homes were evacuated.

The male continued to fire gun shots inside the home as police worked to end the situation safely, with Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit providing tactical assistance on scene.

Contact was made with the male and soon after, police said he came out onto the back porch of his home, put down his firearm and surrendered to the police.

Police said the male resident was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation and he will be charged with weapons offenses when he is released from the hospital.

The resident’s identity and charges will be released at a later time.