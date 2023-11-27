BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Sacred Heart University student was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly driving over two times the speed limit on Route 8 in Bridgeport, according to a source.

Connecticut State Police said they arrested 20-year-old Ethan Steier of New Jersey.

State troopers observed a green BMW traveling in excess of 120 mph on Route 8 southbound near Exit 2 at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the area has a posted speed limit of 55 mph.

Mug shot of Ethan Steier (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Officers said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the BMW accelerated and entered onto I-95 southbound. Another officer saw the same car exiting I-95 southbound at Exit 18 in Westport and attempted to initiate another traffic stop but the BMW fled the area again.

Patrol units were told that the BMW then entered the Merritt Parkway traveling northbound. Troopers found the BMW parked on Waller Road in Bridgeport along with the driver, police said.

According to police, Steier was arrested and charged with reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court on Jan. 8.