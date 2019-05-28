SHU to revive long-shuttered theatre

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A historic theater in downtown Fairfield is getting new life thanks to Sacred Heart University.

The school just signed a 10-year lease to revive the long-shuttered Community Theatre on Post Road.

The refurbished venue will house events ranging from high-profile lectures to concerts and performances.

Work should be completed next year, just in time for the theatre's 100-year anniversary.

