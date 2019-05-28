Fairfield

SHU to revive long-shuttered theatre

Posted: May 28, 2019

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A historic theater in downtown Fairfield is getting new life thanks to Sacred Heart University

The school just signed a 10-year lease to revive the long-shuttered Community Theatre on Post Road. 

The refurbished venue will house events ranging from high-profile lectures to concerts and performances. 

Work should be completed next year, just in time for the theatre's 100-year anniversary. 

