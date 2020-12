DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury police need your help. Sunday they issued a Silver Alert for a local woman who went missing on Dec. 16.

Christina Motley, 36, of Danbury, is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’7” and weighs roughly 160lbs.

If you see or hear from her or have any information about where she might be, you’re asked to call Danbury Police at (203) 797-4614.