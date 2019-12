BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 16-year-old girl from Bridgeport.

Seniyah Powell was last seen on December 23. She is described as black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1” tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and carrying a Nike duffel bag.

Call Bridgeport Police if you have any information about her whereabouts.