A Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph Oddi, who was last seen Friday evening. Photo: Greenwich police.

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Greenwich police have found an 87-year-old man who was reported missing out of Greenwich Saturday.

He was last seen leaving a residence in Greenwich on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. He failed to return home and does not have a cell phone, according to police.

Police have since located the man.