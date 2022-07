STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stratford police have issued a silver alert for Vivian Titok, 76, from Stratford.

Titok is described as having grey hair, and blue eyes, and is about 5′ 6″ tall. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and black leggings.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Stratford police at (203) 382-4100.