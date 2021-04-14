Silver Alerts issued for 29-year-old mom and 5-year-old daughter missing out of Danbury

(WTNH) — Police are searching for a mother and daughter missing from Danbury; a Silver Alert has been issued for both of them Wednesday.

Police said 5-year-old Kenya Cornejo and 29-year-old Rosa Llivipuma were reported missing on Tuesday. They are believed to be in each other’s company.

Kenya is described as a white, Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is three feet tall and weighs 60 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue and white floral dress and a baby blue jacket.

Rosa is described as a white, Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and one inch tall and weighs 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and carrying a small backpack.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rosa and Kenya, contact Danbury Police at 203-797-4614.