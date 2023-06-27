BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Susan Ritzer enjoys a healthy lifestyle, with exercise a big part of her life. But then she learned that she has a dangerous family history when her seemingly healthy mother felt sick one day while playing pickle ball and needed emergency heart surgery.

50-year old Susan Ritzer.

“She had a quadruple bypass surgery, four blockages, and that’s what made me decide to get this calcium score test,” Ritzer said.

Ritzer had the noninvasive calcium score CT scan.

“I think it took less than ten minutes the whole thing I was in and out and right back to work,” Ritzer said.

The chair of cardiology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Jeffrey Berman, encouraged Susan to get the calcium score test.

“It really personalizes ones risk is the great thing about it,” Berman said.

He said plaque builds up in people’s arteries over the years, before someone has a heart attack or sudden death, so the goal is to intervene early.

“When plaque builds up, it can rupture and cause a heart attack,” Berman said.

That’s where the test comes in. The calcium score identifies if there’s plaque before it becomes a problem.

A score of zero is ideal. More than 400 is considered high-risk. Ritzer’s results were alarming.

“Her score was over 700, so that puts her on a trajectory where she’s likely going to follow her mother, needing something done somewhere down the road,” Berman said.

Ritzer thought her score would be zero.

“So, I was pretty upset,” she said.

She was put on a statin drug to lower her cholesterol. Now, she gladly gets checked regularly with the hope she can avoid what her mother went through.

“I’m grateful that I’m in good hands with Doctor Berman and I got ahead of it, because of had I not known my fate would not have been good,” Ritzer said.

The calcium score test costs $99 out of pocket, but the doctor’s visit is covered by insurance.

The test is recommended for women over 55 and men over 45, or sooner is your doctor recommends it.