DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car crash closed I-95 North in Darien on Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m., and the highway is closed between exits 11 and 12.

Officials have not stated a cause for the crash but did say serious injuries are involved. The DOT said there is heavy traffic in the area and travelers are asked to seek out alternative routes.

