Site of Christmas Day 2011 fire that killed 5 people sold

Posted: May 26, 2019 03:31 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 03:32 PM EDT

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A small plot of land in Connecticut that was once the site of a home where five people died during a Christmas Day fire in 2011 has been sold.

The Stamford Advocate reports (https://bit.ly/2wjtaAN) that the .34-acre plot in the city where Madonna Badger's 116-year-old Victorian burned on Dec. 25, 2011, killing her parents and three daughters, was sold to the next door neighbor for $500,000, far below the $850,00 asking price.

The blaze killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson. It was blamed on fireplace ashes that had been bagged and left in a mudroom.

The new owner, Steve Loeb, says he wants to "do something respectful with the land," including a memorial for the girls, who were friends with his son.

