FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An employee of a smoothie shop in Fairfield is suing a man after he yelled racist comments and threw a drink at her earlier this year in a now-viral video.

According to court documents, teenager Gianna Miranda is suing 49-year-old James Iannazzo for money damages, treble damages for violation of intimidation based on bias, attorney’s fees, and punitive damages, amounting in $2,500.

The suit follows an incident on Jan. 22 at Robeks where Iannazzo was arrested after throwing objects, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave the store. According to Fairfield police, Iannazzo had purchased a smoothie earlier in the day, and his son had an allergic reaction to the drink.

Iannazzo returned to the shop and shouted multiple obscenities and derogatory/racial slurs at the employees when they could not tell him who had made the drink. Court documents show that Iannazzo called Miranda an “immigrant loser” and threatened her. Before leaving, he threw a smoothie at her, striking her neck and side.

Iannazzo told police that he had requested no peanut butter in the drink, but did not mention that his child had an allergy. Miranda told News 8 that while she was working at Robeks, she’d had her fair share of customers, but never dealt with anyone “this aggressive” and was “never threatened to get killed by any of them.”

Court documents said Iannazzo’s actions have caused Miranda “harm both mentally and physically and is under treatment as a result of this assault.”

Iannazzo was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second degree breach of peace, and first degree criminal trespass. The man has since been fired from his employer. He was due in court in February.