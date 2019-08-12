Social media sale leads to robbery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a woman during a social media item sale.

The victim told police that at about 7:25 pm on Wednesday, August 7th, she arrived to meet a man in the area of 32 Hunyadi Avenue to sell a phone. She said the sale was arranged through social media.

According to the victim, after arriving at the agreed-upon location, the man she arranged to meet sat in her vehicle while another man approached her car and robbed her at gun-point.

Both men are reported to have fled on foot. The victim described the suspects to police as black males in their twenties wearing black clothing.

Police reported that detectives discovered information on the suspects’ social media pages that identified the two men in the robbery.

Police arrested Xavier Nathaniel Parks of Fairfied for Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Parks is being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on the 19th.