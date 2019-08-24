Soil on two fields, walkway, deemed contaminated in Fairfield

(WTNH) — Two fields and a walkway in Fairfield have tested positive for containing high levels of toxic materials this past week.

The toxic materials were found at Jennings Elementary School and Riverfield School’s fields, as well as Mill Hill Elementary’s walkway to a playground.

The Fairfield Health Department says the high levels won’t cause any health effects. However, access to those affected areas will be restricted.

Fairfield is working with Connecticut’s Department of Public Health to create a plan to fix the problem.

The town said they are testing 20 fields for toxic materials.

No levels of PCBs or asbestos were detected in any of the tested fields.

Click here for the full report.

