BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival will have a delayed start on Saturday, due to an unprecedented level of rain on Friday.

A spokesperson for Sound on Sound Music Festival said the start time is delayed and gates will open at 2:45 p.m.

Parking lots for the festival will open at 1 p.m. and the box office will open at 1:30 p.m. according to festival officials.

Festival officials said the team needs more time to address the soggy conditions of the festival grounds.

The festival grounds will still be wet on Saturday, and attendees are advised to wear appropriate footwear like rain boots.

The Sound on Sound Music Festival team is continuing to monitor the weather forecast.

Updated set times are available here.