1  of  2
Breaking News
Stand-off between police and man who had reportedly held woman hostage in New Haven now over, suspect in custody Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

Southwest CHC, Bridgeport Health Department offering free pop-up coronavirus testing

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bridgeport_map_1523648240919.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southwest Community Health Center and Bridgeport Health Department are offering free pop-up coronavirus testing on June 5.

On Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Southwest CHC and Bridgeport Health Department will offer free pop-up coronavirus tests to the community. Participants can find the site located at Central High School on 1 Lincoln Avenue in Bridgeport. No appointment or insurance is needed to get a test.

Congressman Jim Himes is expected to attend and be tested at noon in support of the new testing location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss