Southwest CHC, Bridgeport Health Department offering free pop-up coronavirus testing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southwest Community Health Center and Bridgeport Health Department are offering free pop-up coronavirus testing on June 5.

On Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Southwest CHC and Bridgeport Health Department will offer free pop-up coronavirus tests to the community. Participants can find the site located at Central High School on 1 Lincoln Avenue in Bridgeport. No appointment or insurance is needed to get a test.

Congressman Jim Himes is expected to attend and be tested at noon in support of the new testing location.