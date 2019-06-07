Fairfield

Speeding car goes airborne, lands on pickup truck, crashes into home in Norwalk

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:21 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:21 PM EDT

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - A speeding car ended up smashing into several trees, landing on top of a pick up truck and smashing through the window of a home in Norwalk on Thursday evening.

Officials say the car went off the road, went through several trees, and somehow went airborne.

The two occupants were removed from the car and were sent to Norwalk Hospital.

Their injuries and identifications are not known at this time.

The residents of the home were not injured.

Police are still on the scene doing the investigation.

