BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Bridgeport on Memorial Day.

Monday, around 7:45 p.m., Bridgeport Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Park Ave. According to police, when they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. Police believe the victim knew his attackers.

Bridgeport Police is asking anyone with information about this incident, to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz, at 203-581-5293 or call the tip line, at 203-576-TIPS.