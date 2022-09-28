STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut-based nonprofit organization is jumping into action to help provide medical care to those in Hurricane Ian’s path.

Americares already has wheels in motion to help its 200 partner clinics that are in the storm’s path continue to care for patients. that includes medicine, medical supplies and emergency funding. Teams are also being deployed to the area.

Immediate needs include medication for chronic diseases to help after pharmacies close and people are unable to get to their homes. Water and hygiene supplies are also being sent.