Stamford firefighter injured while responding to house fire on Reynolds Avenue

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– One firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire on Reynolds Avenue Saturday night.

Crews were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. The first responding units located fire coming from the rear of a residence at 45 Reynolds Avenue.

The fire involved the deck area and spread quickly up to the rear of the home and into the attic space, according to fire officials.

Officials say the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire which led crews to force entry inside the home.

Fire officials report there were several inoperable fire hydrants and low water pressure in the neighborhood. Crews called a second alarm due to water supply concerns which brought two tanker trucks.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes.

One firefighter was injured during the fire and was transported by Stamford Emergency Medical Services to Stamford Hospital for evaluation.

The Stamford Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.