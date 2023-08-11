NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stamford man was arrested on multiple narcotics charges Thursday.

According to police, the Norfolk Special Services Division received information in May that 30-year-old Joshua Powell was selling large quantities of powder and crack cocaine that contained fentanyl in Norwalk.

Josh Powell (Photo Courtesy: Norwalk Police Department)

Police say the division then initiated an investigation into Powell and made purchases of controlled narcotics from him over the next couple of months. As a result of their investigation, police issued five arrest warrants for Powell on the sale of a controlled substance.

Investigators observed Powell around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Main St. and attempted to approach him. When officers approached him, he was seen attempting to discard cocaine. Police say the cocaine he tried to discard tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Powell was arrested without incident and charged with an additional count of sale of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.