Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 6

Stamford man being held by ICE in Arizona

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Community members are expected to gather in support on Monday for a Stamford man who is being held by immigration officials in Arizona

Santiago Bermudez was arrested by ICE four months ago while on vacation in the Grand Canyon. Bermudez is a DACA recipient and has a pending green card application because he is married to a U.S. citizen. 

Related: Man to leave Meriden church after seeking sanctuary for over a year

Over 90 small businesses, nonprofits, and hospitals in Connecticut have written letters of support asking Bermudez to be released. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss