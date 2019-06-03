Fairfield

Stamford man being held by ICE in Arizona

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:55 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Community members are expected to gather in support on Monday for a Stamford man who is being held by immigration officials in Arizona

Santiago Bermudez was arrested by ICE four months ago while on vacation in the Grand Canyon. Bermudez is a DACA recipient and has a pending green card application because he is married to a U.S. citizen. 

Over 90 small businesses, nonprofits, and hospitals in Connecticut have written letters of support asking Bermudez to be released. 

