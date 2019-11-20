Stamford man charged for murder of 93-year-old woman

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Police have arrested a man Wednesday for the murder of a 93-year-old Stamford woman.

Police say Robert Simmons, 51, of Stamford, was charged for murdering Isabella Mehner in her home on Cove Road.

Around 8:00 p.m. on September 25th, police responded to Mehner’s home to find her deceased, saying she at first “appeared to have fallen down a staircase.”

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said her injuries do not line up with a fall down a staircase and classified her death as a homicide.

Police add this was not a random act. Simmons was familiar with Mehner and her house from previous “odd jobs” he was hired to do, according to police.

Simmons is charged with murder, felony murder and home invasion. He is being held on a $2 million bond.