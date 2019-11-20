Breaking News
Stamford man charged for murdering 93-year-old woman
Live Now
Ambassador Gordon Sondland is set to testify first today in the public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump

Stamford man charged for murder of 93-year-old woman

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Simmons, 51, of Stamford (Photo: Stamford Police Department)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Police have arrested a man Wednesday for the murder of a 93-year-old Stamford woman.

Police say Robert Simmons, 51, of Stamford, was charged for murdering Isabella Mehner in her home on Cove Road.

Around 8:00 p.m. on September 25th, police responded to Mehner’s home to find her deceased, saying she at first “appeared to have fallen down a staircase.”

Related: 93-year-old Stamford woman found dead at bottom of staircase; police investigating as homicide

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said her injuries do not line up with a fall down a staircase and classified her death as a homicide.

Police add this was not a random act. Simmons was familiar with Mehner and her house from previous “odd jobs” he was hired to do, according to police.

Simmons is charged with murder, felony murder and home invasion. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss