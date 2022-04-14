STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one man injured on Wednesday.

According to police, a 52-year-old Stamford resident was crossing Tresser Boulevard around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a car driving westbound. The car, a gray Acura, fled the scene.

The man struck was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police located the Acura a short time later, parked not too far from the collision. The license plates were removed from the car and the driver was not located.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the SPD at (203) 977-4712.