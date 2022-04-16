STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer from the Stamford Police Department helped save a man who had been stabbed in the the city on Saturday morning, according to police.

SPD officer Nicholas Kuhn responded to the area of 579 Pacific St. after a person in the area alerted him that a man was lying on the sidewalk around 9:09 a.m. At the scene, Officer Kuhn found a stabbing victim, a 36-year-old man, who was bleeding heavily in the upper chest/neck area.

Police said Officer Kuhn quickly applied direct pressure to the wound while awaiting arrival of EMS.

The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital where he was treated and is now in stable condition.

According to emergency personnel at the scene, “had it not been for the rapid application of the direct pressure to the serious stab wound by Officer Nicholas Kuhn, a 4 1/2 year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, the victim would have certainly bled out.”

The SPD expressed their gratitude for Officer Kuhn during and his “life saving treatment in this life and death situation.”

Police arrested 58-year-old Omar Davis, who lives at the Homeless Shelter at 597 Pacific St., after speaking with witnesses and pulling security camera footage.

Omar was charged with assault in the first degree and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond per the State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek.

This is an active investigation.

