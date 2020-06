STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday, June 5 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and leaders in Stamford are holding a special ceremony to mark the somber occasion.

City officials will be hosting the event at 9 a.m. at the Stamford Government Center. Speakers include Mayor David Martin, Senator Richard Blumenthal and community activists.

If you’d like to attend, you’re asked to wear a mask.