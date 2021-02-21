Stamford PD arrest woman wanted in 2020 DUI, crash that killed her unborn child

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash that occurred in June 2020 that killed her unborn child.

Karen Chavez, Euceda, 36, was arrested Saturday and charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility, interfering with police and failure to maintain lane.

Police say, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at approximately 10:32 p.m. at 510 Shippan Ave., a 2005 Nissan Altima was driving fast inside Cummings Park when it crashed into a stone wall as the operator tried to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Shortly after the crash, officers responded to 293 Fairfield Ave. for a report of a woman who had been injured in a crash.

Investigation revealed the woman injured at 293 Fairfield Ave. was the operator in the Cummings Park crash. She was identified as Chavez-Euceda; she was transported to Stamford Hospital because she was eight months pregnant at the time, was injured in the crash, and was intoxicated.

Days later, Stamford Police were notified that Chavez-Euceda had given birth to a stillborn baby. The baby was deemed to have been killed in the collision.

Toxicological tests show, on the night of the crash, Chavez-Euceda had a Blood Alcohol Content of .27%, more than three times the legal limit.

Chavez-Euceda initially denied being the driver, alleging someone else was driving, but investigation revealed she was the sole occupant and operator of the vehicle.

Chavez-Euceda was arrested Saturday but has since been released after posting a $5,000 court set bond. She was given an arraignment date of April 14, 2021.

According to Stamford Police, Connecticut case law does not allow prosecutors to prosecute Chavez-Euceda for anything involving the death of the fetus.