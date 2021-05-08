Stamford PD: Vehicle strikes car turning onto driveway, two injured

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford police are investigating a serious vehicle collision that happened on Courtland Avenue Friday evening.

Police said at around 11:06 p.m., a Honda Accord was driving southbound on Courtland Avenue and taking a left turn into a driveway when an Infiniti G35 struck the vehicle from behind.

Both vehicle operators were transported to the hospital. The Honda driver has non-life-threatening injuries, and the Infiniti driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Police said vehicle speed was a factor in this incident.

The collision remains under investigation, and no charges are being filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford Police at 203-977-4712.