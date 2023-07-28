STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police, Stamford police and city leaders provided an update Friday about a crash that killed a well-known pastor.

Investigators said 69-year-old Rev. Tommie Jackson was hit by 24-year-old Stamford police officer Zachary Lockwood, Wednesday afternoon while he was trying to cross Wire Mill Road after getting his mail. They said Lockwood, who was in a marked patrol vehicle, was responding to an unrelated motor vehicle crash.

“I know these types of investigations may take time, and I know all of us look forward to learning about how events unfolded,” Stamford police Chief Timothy Shaw said. “The entire community feels the impact of his passing.”

“Preliminary reports indicate that the emergency lights were activated at the time in the police cruiser,” Connecticut State Police Lt. Katharine Cummings said.

Cummings said Lockwood performed CPR on Jackson until help arrived, but he died at the hospital. They’re now working to piece together what happened.

“Investigative steps going forward include but are not limited to collection and analysis from the scene, a review of all police audio and recordings of the incident, and a complete construction analysis of the collision,” Cummings said.

While this investigation is underway, Lockwood has been placed on paid administrative leave. He’s been with the department since April 2022 and is receiving peer support.

Following this update, police and city officials did not take questions, but they did take time to share what they knew about Jackson.

“He was a larger-than-life figure and someone who touched the lives of so many through his commitment to faith and public service,” Mayor Caroline Simmons, D-Stamford, said.

Jackson was the assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission and was currently pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church in Stamford.

“He can’t be replaced,” David Walker, Deacon at Rehoboth Fellowship Church, said. “He was just a man of God, a truly wonderful person.”

Jackson leaves behind his wife, two daughters, and extended family. Service plans have not yet been announced.