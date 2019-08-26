2 dead, 4 injured in Stamford crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead and four others were injured after a serious crash in Stamford early Monday morning.

According to the Stamford Police Department, Canal Street at Henry Street is closed due to a major motor vehicle accident that happened in that area south of I-95.

Police told WABC that six people were involved in the crash with two males being pronounced dead on arrival. Two others are in critical condition and there is no condition listed for the other two at this time.

Authorities also told WABC that the victims are young but no age or identity has been released.

Police advise drivers who need to get to Ludlow Street to go the wrong way on Ludlow Street.

The crash remains under investigation.