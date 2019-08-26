Breaking News
Stamford police dispatched to Canal Street for major car accident

2 dead, 4 injured in Stamford crash

Fairfield

by: , Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:
stamford police cruiser_1522220225824.jpeg.jpg

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead and four others were injured after a serious crash in Stamford early Monday morning.

According to the Stamford Police Department, Canal Street at Henry Street is closed due to a major motor vehicle accident that happened in that area south of I-95.

Police told WABC that six people were involved in the crash with two males being pronounced dead on arrival. Two others are in critical condition and there is no condition listed for the other two at this time.

Authorities also told WABC that the victims are young but no age or identity has been released.

Police advise drivers who need to get to Ludlow Street to go the wrong way on Ludlow Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss