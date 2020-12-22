Stamford Police investigating fatal two-car crash on Hope Street

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Police are investigating a crash on Hope Street that left one dead and injured another Monday afternoon.

Police say the two-car crash occurred in the area of 455 Hope Street and the Grade A shopping center at approximately 3:20 p.m.

A 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SUV operated by a 50-year-old Stamford resident was traveling southbound on Hope St. just south of the shopping center when it drifted into the northbound lane where it struck a 2020 Chrysler minivan operated by a 55-year-old Stamford resident.

The driver of the Nissan was unresponsive on the scene, and despite life-saving measures by emergency responders was pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say, “Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the involvement of all contributing factors, including that this crash was related to a medical episode.

Anyone that may have information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712