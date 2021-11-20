Stamford Police search for missing man; Car found in Redding

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Police are investigating a missing person’s case.

28-year-old Shin Maeno was seen leaving a coworker’s friend’s apartment around noon on Wednesday and was reported missing at approximately 12:21 p.m. on Thursday by his wife and coworker.

Maeno appeared upset after an argument with his wife. He told his coworker he would be working from home for the rest of the day but never returned.

The missing person report was filed, along with his vehicle information and pedigree all being entered into the National Crime Information Center.

On Friday at approximately 10:00 a.m., Redding Police located his car parked at the West Redding Railroad Station unoccupied. Stamford, Redding, and Metro-North Police all pursued an extensive search of the heavily wooded area, unable to find Maeno.

He was last seen walking in the West Redding area near the Post Office on Long Ridge Rd and the Simpaug Turnpike at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Maeno is described as a 5’3″ Asian man with black hair, black eyes, and around 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black Vans sneakers, carrying a briefcase.

This is an active missing person investigation. Anyone who has spotted Maeno in that area, or has any information is asked to contact Stamford Police at 203-977-4444 or Captain Hohn at 203-977-5645.