STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford police are investigating the “untimely death” of a 2-year-old on Monday.

Police are searching for a person of interest in the death, identified as 26-year-old Edgar Ismalej-Gomez of Stamford. Police said he is also wanted on a warrant for violating his probation.

Edgar Ismalej-Gomez (SOURCE: Stamford Police Department)

The public is advised to use caution if they come across Ismajej- Gomez, as police believe he is in possession of a gun.

If anyone has any information regarding the location or known associates of Ismalej-Gomez, they are asked to contact the Stamford Police Department’s Major Crimes division. An investigator can be reached at 203-977-4417.

The public can also submit a confidential text tip to Tip411. Anyone with a cell phone may send an anonymous to Stamford police by testing the word Stamford PD and the tip information to 847-411 (Tip411).