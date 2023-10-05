STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was found dead Thursday morning in Mianus River Park in Stamford, according to police.

The Stamford Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman off a trail in the park on Merriebrook Lane around 9:45 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released her name.

Stamford Police Major Crimes Investigators are investigating it as an “untimely death.”

Police said it did not appear foul play was involved, and there was no danger to the public.