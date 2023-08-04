STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Stamford is preparing to lay to rest a beloved member of its community as funeral services for Pastor Tommie Jackson are set for Friday.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Stamford.

The 69-year-old pastor died last Wednesday after being hit by a 24-year-old Stamford police officer, Zachary Lockwood. According to the accident report, the pastor of the Rehoboth Fellowship Church was attempting to cross Wire Mill Road as the officer was responding to a call.

Investigators said Lockwood was in a marked patrol car with his emergency lights flashing.

During a recent vigil to honor Pastor Jackson, the family attorney addressed the crowd, acknowledging this was most likely an accident. It turned out to be a standing-room only crowd.

“Whatever happened here, we can all agree that it probably wasn’t intentional,” attorney Darnell Crosland said, “but there’s so much negligence here that we have to address and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”