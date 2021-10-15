Stamford resident left with serious injuries after car versus pedestrian crash on Washington Boulevard

STAMFORD Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Police Department is currently investigating a car versus pedestrian crash that occurred late Thursday night on Washington Boulevard, which left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. on Thursday night on the northbound side of Washington Boulevard near Travis Avenue, police responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian.

A Subaru Sedan was traveling north on Washington Boulevard at night, when an 18-year-old female Stamford resident attempted to cross the street, colliding with the car. The 35-year-old driver called 911 and stayed on scene while the victim was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the ICU.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Stamford Police Department’s Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (C.A.R.S.) at (203) 977-4712.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with the News 8 app and WTNH.com as further details become available.