Stamford swimmer petitioning state leaders to reopen pools

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Westhill High School student is pushing for Governor Ned Lamont to reopen state pools sooner than Phase 2 on June 20.

Jacob Sherman, a competitive swimmer who competes at Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, said other states reopened their pools, and he thinks Connecticut should do the same.

He started a petition last week and has already received more than 6,000 signatures out of a goal of 7,500. He said Connecticut swimmers are at a disadvantage in terms of competing and college recruiting because a number of other states have already reopened their pools.

“I think there is a large difference between allowing competitive swimmers to train and allowing everyone just to go to the pool,” he said.

He also pointed out that the CDC has reported finding “no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs.” Researchers said proper operation, maintenance and disinfection (with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

In addition, he said USA Swimming has created a list of guidelines for competitive swimmers that includes eliminating the use of low-ventilated spaces and rooms like locker rooms and small dryland rooms, increasing water sanitation level and creating visual markers on the floor to indicate appropriate spacing on the pool deck, entrances, etc.

Sherman said the last time he was in a pool for practice was in March, and he’s ready to get back in the water.

“I think everybody is pretty eager to get back to the pool,” he said. “It’s pretty difficult to stay in shape for swimming if you don’t have access to a place to swim. There’s really no substitute for being able to swim.”

He said he is running to get exercise, but it’s not the same.

He said he’s already sent letters to state representatives, asking for their support and have to have a conversation about opening pools sooner than June, but he has not heard back.