Stamford Waterfront property sold more than $300,000 below asking price

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:55 AM EDT

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Waterfront property in Stamford that was the site of a deadly Christmas day fire in Stamford has been sold.

The Stamford Advocate reports the land sold for $500,000, well below the $850,0000 asking price.

The fire killed Madonna Badger's parents and three young daughters in 2011.

It was blamed on fireplace ashes that had put in a bag and left in a mudroom.

The next-door neighbor who bought the land says he wants to do something respectful with it, including a memorial.     

