GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Stamford was arrested Friday morning after she allegedly drove 125 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenwich.

Troopers were monitoring traffic when they saw a BMW driving erratically around 12:17 a.m. on I-95 Northbound in the area of Exit 4. State police said the troopers determined that the vehicle was traveling at 125 mph which resulted in them making a traffic stop.

The driver of the BMW, 31-year-old Genesis Rosado-Inga of Stamford, was arrested and is facing a reckless driving charge.

Rosado-Ina was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.