Breaking News
Police investigate after person shot in New Haven

Stamford woman dies after being struck on New Jersey highway

Fairfield

by: Cyera Williams, News 8 Intern

Posted: / Updated:
policelights1_217916

NEWARK, New Jersey (WTNH)- A Stamford woman has died after being struck on a New Jersey highway on Sunday.

On Mar. 8, at approximately 6:19 am, 29-year-old Diana Carolina Gonzalez-Rivera was struck by two cars after walking into the Route 1&9 northbound express lanes.

One car was able to stop but the second car was unable to stop immediately and the driver contacted police.

The woman was with her minor son who was uninjured.

According to the report, Gonzalez-Rivera was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

The investigation is still active and on-going. No one has been charged at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss