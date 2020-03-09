Stamford woman dies after being struck on New Jersey highway

NEWARK, New Jersey (WTNH)- A Stamford woman has died after being struck on a New Jersey highway on Sunday.

On Mar. 8, at approximately 6:19 am, 29-year-old Diana Carolina Gonzalez-Rivera was struck by two cars after walking into the Route 1&9 northbound express lanes.

One car was able to stop but the second car was unable to stop immediately and the driver contacted police.

The woman was with her minor son who was uninjured.

According to the report, Gonzalez-Rivera was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

The investigation is still active and on-going. No one has been charged at this time.