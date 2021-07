STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stamford woman is going viral on Tik-Tok for her big mouth.

Samantha Ramsdell even won the Guinness World Record for having the biggest mouth of any woman in the world.

Samantha shows News 8 how she can fit a lime into her mouth.

She can really fit almost anything in her jumbo jaws including a lime, lemon, and even an orange!

On July 15, Ramsdell was awarded the GWR for the largest mouth game for a female with her mouth measuring 6.52 cm (2.56 in).