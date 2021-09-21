State officials recognize CT women in law enforcement, hope to inspire the next generation

(WTNH) – On Tuesday, state officials recognized Connecticut women in law enforcement and inspiring the next generation.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysewicz hosted a panel of women leaders in law enforcement in the state. They reflected on the challenges they faced coming up in that sector, how they face day-to-day trials, and what they’re doing to support the future.

“It lifts your confidence. It shows you what you’re capable of and you can do the same job at the majority of males that do this job,” said Sergeant Moon Joungsuk, Connecticut State Police.

“Although it’s not easy, it’s extremely rewarding because you will improve the field, the community, but more importantly, for me I know, I can make a change in the 17, 18-year-old’s lives that were me back then,” said UConn Deputy Chief of Police Magdalena Silver.

Nationwide, only about 15 percent of law enforcement officers are women. In Hartford, the department has pledged to be 30 percent female by 2030.