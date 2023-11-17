NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are asking individuals who were part of a fake medical study and feel they were victims of sexual assault to come forward.

The suspect who allegedly ran the fake medical study was identified as Brian Casella, 35, of Bethel.

Casella allegedly solicited women for the fake study in the western part of the state. Police said he would use various instruments, as well as his own hands and ears to listen to the victims’ abdomens.

Casella conducted the fake medical study in Brookfield, according to officials.

Brian Casella (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

According to police, Casella would record and photograph the victims’ abdomens. After the sessions, he would pay the victims with cash. He told the victims the money was from the company he was submitting the session results to.

Investigators found a hard drive that contained several recordings and photographs of unidentified female victims.

Casella was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and posted a $10,000 bond.

He is due to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Nov. 29.

If you recognize Casella and you feel you were a victim you’re asked to call Det. Barbero at (860) 904-0493. Police said all calls will remain confidential.