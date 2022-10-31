STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder of I-95.

The cruiser was attempting to merge onto the right shoulder when it was struck by the Nissan. State police said the trooper was responding to a separate collision south of exit 32 at the time.

Officials said the officer described having minor injuries when they arrived on the scene. The trooper was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, the Nissan fled the scene. Police were able to find the car shortly after, and they arrested the driver.

Officers arrested Jose Antonio Lopez Ortiz, 55, from Bridgeport for the crash. He was charged with reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle without a license, unsafe backing, misuse of marker plates, and failure to insure a private motor vehicle.

Lopez Ortiz is being held on a $10,000 cash bond, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.