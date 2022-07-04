NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers rescued a dog from a hot car in New Fairfield on the Fourth of July, according to state police.

Just before 2 p.m., New Fairfield officers and sergeants/troopers from the New Fairfield Resident Trooper’s Office responded to a business parking lot for a report of a dog locked inside of a parked car.

State police said it was around 82 degrees at the time. Officers saw a dog in distress, locked inside of a dark-colored car with its windows rolled up, according to state police.

State police said it is unknown how long the dog was left unattended inside the car.

Officers broke a window and moved the dog to an air-conditioned police cruiser, where state police say the dog’s condition improved.

Photo: Connecticut State Police

The New Fairfield Animal Control Officer responded quickly to the scene and took custody of the dog, state police said.

State police are reminding people to never leave pets alone in a car on a warm day. They provided the following approximate vehicle temperatures and how long it takes to reach high temperatures inside them:

Approximate Vehicle Temperature:

Outside Inside Time to Reach

75 100 10 minutes

75 120 10 minutes

85 90 5 minutes

85 100 7-10 minutes

85 120 30 minutes

100 140 15 minutes

The investigation remains ongoing by the New Fairfield Animal Control Office.

If you see an animal in distress in a hot car, state police say to report it to police immediately.