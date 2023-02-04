NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a homicide on Route 7 in Norwalk on Saturday.

According to police, troopers responded to a car crash on Route 7 northound in the area of Exit 2 around 3:20 a.m. However, at the scene, a man was found dead in the driver’s seat of the car, and it was determined that the incident was not a car crash, but a homicide.

The man was identified as 35-year-old John Gavilanes of Norwalk.

Route 7 northbound to Exit 2 and the I-95 northbound and southbound entrance ramps to Route 7 northbound are closed for the purpose of the investigation.

The Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMC) responded to the investigation and the New Haven State’s Attorney was notified of the incident.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide or has a car equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the incident is urged to contact Detective Nicholas Olivetti at (203) 696-2563 or via email at nicholas.olivetti@ct.gov. All calls can remain anonymous.

