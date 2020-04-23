State police investigating fatal accident on Route 15 Southbound in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Trumbull.

According to police, a tow truck and two other vehicles were parked on the right shoulder of Route 15 Southbound in the area of Exit 48 in Trumbull when a traveling car struck the other two parked vehicles.

The traveling car then hit the driver of the tow truck and caused the truck to roll over onto its top. The driver of the tow truck was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Corey John Iodice, 58 of Florida.

The driver of the traveling vehicle sustained a possible injury and was identified as Dean Robert, 46 of Weston, Connecticut. The drivers of the other two vehicles had no apparent injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.